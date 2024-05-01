I use Notion exactly like it tells you to. I keep all my information there and I even use it to host my manifesto for the Federated Network Society of Piips, which is like a whitepaper.
Figma is intuitive enough that I managed to go from 0 experience in UI/UX design to mocking up the first version of Piips myself in two weeks. It's still largely the same, just prettier.
EarlyBird Beta
865 upvotes
EarlyBird made making a first website painless. I tried Wix, Squarespace et al, and they were all finnicky and had terrible cross-platform optimisation. This is the best and so simple to use.