Piips

A hyperlocal social app

Free
Communicate with the people and venues that surround you in real time.
Launched in
Social Network
 by
Piips
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Notion
Notion
38,898 upvotes
I use Notion exactly like it tells you to. I keep all my information there and I even use it to host my manifesto for the Federated Network Society of Piips, which is like a whitepaper.
Figma
Figma
16,113 upvotes
Figma is intuitive enough that I managed to go from 0 experience in UI/UX design to mocking up the first version of Piips myself in two weeks. It's still largely the same, just prettier.
EarlyBird Beta
EarlyBird Beta
865 upvotes
EarlyBird made making a first website painless. I tried Wix, Squarespace et al, and they were all finnicky and had terrible cross-platform optimisation. This is the best and so simple to use.
About this launch
