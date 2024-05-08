Launches
PictoGraphic
PictoGraphic
AI generated Illustration library
Explore over 40K images and SVG, or craft your custom illustration in seconds. With our intuitive platform, adjust colors directly, saving time and enhancing creativity. No credit card required—jumpstart your design process for free today!
Launched in
Design Tools
Illustration
by
PictoGraphic
Figma
16,107 upvotes
After using Figma, I've realized it's the ultimate collaborative design platform for UI/UX, prototyping, and seamless teamwork.
About this launch
PictoGraphic
Transform Designs with One Click
PictoGraphic by
PictoGraphic
was hunted by
Hamza Afzal Butt
in
Design Tools
,
Illustration
. Made by
Ray Wang
,
Amanda Silmon
and
Hao Zheng
. Featured on May 11th, 2024.
PictoGraphic
is not rated yet. This is PictoGraphic's first launch.
Upvotes
111
Comments
20
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
