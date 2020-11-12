discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Simon Lovermann
MakerCSO & Co-Founder @picter
Hey Product Hunters 👋 Picter’s co-founder here, and I’m really excited to introduce you to Picter Workspace! We built Picter after realizing how painful visual content organization and creative review is for ourselves. We thought that there must be a solution out there, but ended up using a combination of cloud storage, file transfer services and communication tools like email and DMs to select, review and approve visual assets. But as visually thinking people, this simply wasn’t enough. So we set out to build a solution for in-house marketing teams and agencies. With today’s launch we’re happy to show all the handy features that help you move forward with your visual projects faster. Picter is designed for creatives: freelancers, designers, marketing teams and agencies who deal with visual files on a daily basis. Simply put: Any kind of company, since every company is a media company today. Upload any kind of visual assets (graphics, images, videos, PDFs, …) and files into your Workspace. You’ll see the visual difference it makes to see them right in front of you! Invite your teammates, clients or external collaborators to select, comment, annotate, review and approve your content, in real time. Truly visual collaboration, all from one visual place. To help you get started, we’re offering a 7-day free trial (no credit card required), along with COVID-19 discounted pricing for all new users. Our vision is to provide a truly visual platform for you, your team and your collaborators to support you in your visual workflow. Visual assets should no longer be treated like any kind of assets, but the right way: Visually! Your support means the world to us! We would love to hear about your experience with Picter and any feedback that would help us improve the product. Look forward to answering your questions and comments, Cheers, Simon
Share