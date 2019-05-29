Pico’s Audience Relationship Management (ARM) gives you all the tools you need to turn your site into an audience business:
- one-click email signups
- free and paid newsletters side by side
- subscription paywalls
- donations
- memberships
- built-in CRM
Around the web
Stripe and Precursor lead $4.5M seed into media CRM startup PicoGoogle and Facebook are increasingly slurping up every ad dollar on the internet. Their dominant position is upending the business models of traditional and startup media companies alike. The click-driven ad model of yore is leaving a graveyard in its wake, as once high-flying companies like Mic co...
TechCrunch
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Lachlan KirkwoodHunter@lachlankirkwood · Digital Marketing Specialist
A must-have tool for publications looking to transition into a subscription product.
Upvote Share·
Jason BadeMaker@jasonwbade · President and Co-Founder @Pico
Thanks @lachlankirkwood! We started Pico with a clear mission in mind – to protect the Fourth Estate as the print and ad business models it had previously depended on have collapsed. The success of Netflix, the New York Times, and Spotify on one hand and Patreon on the other has made clear that subscription and membership is the path forward – but there was no easy-to-use tools to make this possible for small and midsize businesses. Pico stepped in to fill this gap for them in the same way Square has for brick and mortar vendors or Shopify, for online shops. What we didn’t anticipate was the movement of other types of audiences to also aggregate around trusted sources of information and community – from fan clubs and e-commerce to artists and nonprofits. It’s clear to us that a significant portion of the future Internet’s GDP will be built around relationships and that’s the future we’re trying to build for.
Upvote Share·