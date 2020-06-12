Home
Photoshop Camera
Photoshop Camera
A new smart camera app from Adobe
Android
iPhone
+ 1
Adobe Photoshop Camera is a free, intelligent camera app that lets you add the best filters and effects for your photos — before you even take the shot.
an hour ago
Adobe launches Photoshop camera for iPhone and Android
Adobe has launched a free camera app for iPhone and Android users called Photoshop camera. The app adds "insta-worthy lenses and camera effects to apply before or after the shot," according to Adobe's website. Some of these filters are "pop art," "dreamscape," "sparkle", and more.
Adobe Launches 'Photoshop Camera' App on iPhone With Over 80 Custom Filters and 'Insta-Worthy' Lenses
Following eight months of beta testing, Adobe today made its free Photoshop Camera app available to all iPhone users. Like many other third-party camera apps, Photoshop Camera revolves around adding filters and effects to your photos, before or after taking the shot.
Adobe debuts free Photoshop Camera app for iPhone with big filter library, social media focus - 9to5Mac
Adobe has released its latest product today, the Photoshop Camera app for iPhone. The new free app aims to bring the power of Photoshop to your smartphone's camera with AI smarts and a ton of filters to create some really unique shots with a focus on social media sharing.
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
This is pretty awesome and a good addition to the native photoshop app. Might be time I leave VSCO 🤔
1h
