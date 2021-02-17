Log In
PhoneCast

Mirror iPhone or iPad screen to Mac without wires

Mirror iPhone/iPad to your Mac wirelessly. No need to connect iPhone/iPad to Mac with a cable. Demo what's on your iPhone/iPad in online meeting, play games, draw live. PhoneCast is a universal purchase app so you buy once and use it on iPhone, iPad and Mac.
Pawan Dixit
Maker
Creating Friendly Apps
Here is a demo video if the above gifs don't load properly
PhoneCast is made with simplicity in mind. Just install it to your Mac and iOS device from App Store and that's it, start mirroring. PhoneCast also follows the universal one time purchase model, so you buy once and download on iPhone, iPad and your Mac. I hope PhoneCast will be useful to you 😊 Please let me know what you guys think. You can also give me feedback on my twitter handle here: https://twitter.com/pawandixit963
