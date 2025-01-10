Launches
Home
Product
Perspective
Perspective
Transforms Figma designs with perspectives and 3D shadows
Perspective is a Figma plugin that adds depth and dimension to your designs with intuitive and fun perspective transformations and shadow effects.
Free
Design Tools
Isometric Games
Graphic Design
75
3
Perspective
Dylan de Heer
. Featured on January 11th, 2025.
Perspective
is not rated yet. This is Perspective's first launch.