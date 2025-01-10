Subscribe
Transforms Figma designs with perspectives and 3D shadows
Perspective is a Figma plugin that adds depth and dimension to your designs with intuitive and fun perspective transformations and shadow effects.
Free
Design ToolsIsometric GamesGraphic Design

Transforms Figma Designs with Perspectives and 3D Shadows
75
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Dylan de Heer
in Design Tools, Isometric Games, Graphic Design. Made by
Dylan de Heer
. Featured on January 11th, 2025.
