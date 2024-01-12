Products
Personage

Create AI companion and monetize your audience

Free Options
Embed
No-Code AI companion builder to monetize your audience using Telegram bot platform. Connect your bot, setup prompt and start!
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
Influencer marketing
 by
About this launch
Personage by
was hunted by
Mikalai
in Artificial Intelligence, Bots, Influencer marketing. Made by
Mikalai
and
Maksim Lukashevich
. Featured on January 13th, 2024.
