Personage
Create AI companion and monetize your audience
No-Code AI companion builder to monetize your audience using Telegram bot platform. Connect your bot, setup prompt and start!
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
Influencer marketing
by
About this launch
was hunted by
Mikalai
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
,
Influencer marketing
. Made by
Mikalai
and
Maksim Lukashevich
. Featured on January 13th, 2024.
Personage
is not rated yet. This is Personage's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
