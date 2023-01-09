Products
We're the Slack-based employee well-being and people analytics platform. Add Kona to any Slack workspace to level-up your employee support strategy. Make check-ins fun, visualize organization health, and support struggling teammates in real-time.
Launched in
Tech
,
Remote Work
,
Human Resources
by
Kona
About this launch
Kona
Employee wellbeing and people analytics in Slack.
181
reviews
51
followers
Follow for updates
People Analytics Hub by Kona by
Kona
was hunted by
Yen Tan
in
Tech
,
Remote Work
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Yen Tan
,
Siddharth Pandiya
,
Andrew Zhou
,
Allen Nikka
,
Monika Benčaťová
,
Joshua Wold
and
Yash Vesikar
. Featured on January 10th, 2023.
Kona
is rated
5/5 ★
by 145 users. It first launched on August 31st, 2020.
Upvotes
30
Comments
15
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#31
