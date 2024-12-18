Subscribe
Peony 0.5

Peony 0.5

Create your own file sharing portal in 2 minutes

Peony replaces WeTransfer and DocSend and lets you create personalized file sharing sites for your recipients, and makes it incredibly easy to stay organized and track your shares. It's time to make file sharing cool again!
About this launch
