Peony 0.5
Peony 0.5
Create your own file sharing portal in 2 minutes
Peony replaces WeTransfer and DocSend and lets you create personalized file sharing sites for your recipients, and makes it incredibly easy to stay organized and track your shares. It's time to make file sharing cool again!
Design Tools
Productivity
SaaS
Peony
Peony
The AI file system
Deqian Jia
and
Sebastian Cornelius
. Featured on December 19th, 2024.
73
4
