PennyFreedom
Fast online, on-demand invoice finance 🇬🇧
Paul Smith
I was living with @adamfarah in London when he and @colin_gunnell first started building PennyFreedom. Like so many freelancers, small businesses, and startup founders, Adam knows first-hand how gut-wrenching it feels when invoices aren't paid on-time and funds are getting tight, or when you just need to quickly release the money tied up in an invoice for an urgent purchase (dropped MacBook, anyone? Adam?). So they built PennyFreedom, the service that gets your invoice paid in a day. Take a look, ask some questions!
This is a sweet idea. Before moving into building podcast SaaS I began my career as a freelancer and suffered at the hands of people simply paying late because they were bigger businesses and simply *could*. Congrats to @adamfarah on this launch - I know it'll help so many freelancers to keep their finances on track without the fear that accompanies freelance billing.
I’m Colin Gunnell and I am one of the founders of Penny. Thanks for hunting us @Paulsmith! If you’re a business owner or freelancer, we know waiting for invoices to be paid and managing payments is both painful and stressful. Penny solves the problem by paying your invoices upfront while your clients and customers pay as normal.. Our mission at Penny is to give small businesses the power to control cash flow on their terms, through tech-based, on-demand invoice finance, think of us as a business partner, invoice software and your own back office finance team rolled into one. We built Penny to be easy and inclusive for all businesses, including those who may find it difficult to get funding elsewhere, such as startups. Penny has been specifically designed to put users in control and allows you to manage, fund and accelerate vital invoice cash flow on any device 24-7. You can sign up with just an email address, there’s no subscription or tie-ins. We’d love to hear your thoughts on the product and answer your questions!
Can I use this as a Sole Trader?
Morning Joe, thanks for your question. Yes, you sure can. We built Penny to be super inclusive so it is open to all sole traders and limited companies in the UK. There are no contracts or tie-ins to please feel free to sign up for free and check us out: http://pennyfreedom.co.uk/?utm_s...
