Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Peloton
See Peloton’s 8 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Peloton Gym
Peloton Gym
Work out where you want, when you want
Visit
Upvote 5
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
With Peloton Gym, you get non-video style strength workouts designed by Peloton instructors. You’ll find a mix of full-body, lower-body, upper-body, and core workouts.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Quantified Self
Fitness
by
Peloton
Cohesive AI
Ad
The most powerful AI editor
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Peloton
Motivation that moves you
2
reviews
86
followers
Follow for updates
Peloton Gym by
Peloton
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Health & Fitness
,
Quantified Self
,
Fitness
. Featured on May 31st, 2023.
Peloton
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on February 25th, 2014.
Upvotes
5
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report