Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from Peloton
See Peloton’s 8 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Peloton Gym
Peloton Gym

Peloton Gym

Work out where you want, when you want

Free Options
Embed
With Peloton Gym, you get non-video style strength workouts designed by Peloton instructors. You’ll find a mix of full-body, lower-body, upper-body, and core workouts.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Quantified Self
Fitness
 by
Peloton
Cohesive AI
Cohesive AI
Ad
The most powerful AI editor
About this launch
Peloton
PelotonMotivation that moves you
2reviews
86
followers
Peloton Gym by
Peloton
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Health & Fitness, Quantified Self, Fitness. Featured on May 31st, 2023.
Peloton
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on February 25th, 2014.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-