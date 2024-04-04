Launches
PayMeBack.lol

Simple, no-nonsense group expense tracking

Free
Embed
Share expenses and split bills the easy way. 💸 A simple, no-nonsense accounting tool for group expense tracking. No accounts, no payments, no downloads necessary.
Launched in
Payments
Travel
Money
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Splitwise
Splitwise
537 upvotes
Loved Splitwise once upon a time, but the paywalls were what led me to build this.
Partiful
Partiful
161 upvotes
Brilliant UX. Heavily inspired the design for this app
About this launch
was hunted by
Charles Yu
in Payments, Travel, Money. Made by
Charles Yu
. Featured on April 5th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is PayMeBack.lol's first launch.
