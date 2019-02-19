PayHere is a simple subscription payments platform for startups and indie hackers, saving you lots of development time that you can better spend on your own product features.
- Pros:
Simple and easy to useCons:
None
I have been using it as part of my website and it has taken the stress out of taking payments for meBenjamin Mudge has used this product for one year.
Lee MunroeHunter@leemunroe · Designer. Developer. Maker.
Nice resource for makers building their own SaaS products. Big fan of products that remove a lot of pain (like setting up a payment platform) and let me focus on building. Two lines of code and you have a subscription billing service ready to go. Congrats on the launch @peteyhawkins @scott_wylie1
Steven Hylands@shylands · Co-founder and CCO at @get_yomo
Congrats on the launch guys. I discovered this yesterday and quickly integrated into a site to test. It was a real breeze to setup. I love that you can deploy this for any use case without the user having to leave your website. Looking forward to trying it on a few more projects. Keep up the great work!
