This is the latest launch from PATR
See PATR’s previous launch
Ranked #4 for today

PATR: A Simple Cloud Platform

Make deployments on your cloud easy again.

Free Options
Patr is a one-stop platform for deploying Static sites, Web apps, Databases, and Containers in your own cloud account. Streamline your DevOps by eliminating the complexities of managing your cloud infrastructure.
Launched in SaaS, Software Engineering, Developer Tools +2 by
PATR
About this launch
PATR
PATRDeploy Your Web Application In 60 Seconds.
11reviews
394
followers
PATR: A Simple Cloud Platform by
PATR
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in SaaS, Software Engineering, Developer Tools. Made by
Adarsh Warrier
,
Rakshith Ravi
,
Aditi Shah
,
Mahima Sanghvi
,
Kavin
,
Arjun
,
Ankesh Singh
,
Ashish Oli
and
Shrilatha Shripathi
. Featured on March 20th, 2023.
PATR
is rated 4.9/5 by 11 users. It first launched on July 13th, 2022.
Upvotes
46
Vote chart
Comments
18
Vote chart
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#4