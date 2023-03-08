Products
This is the latest launch from PATR
See PATR’s previous launch →
Ranked #6 for today
PATR
Make deployments on your cloud easy again
Upvote 144
FREE BYOC 90Days +50% OFF
•
Free Options
Stats
Patr is a one-stop platform for deploying Static sites, Web apps, Databases, and Containers in your own cloud account. Streamline your DevOps by eliminating the complexities of managing your cloud infrastructure.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
+2 by
PATR
About this launch
PATR
Deploy Your Web Application In 60 Seconds.
21
reviews
469
followers
Follow for updates
PATR by
PATR
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
SaaS
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Adarsh Warrier
,
Rakshith Ravi
,
Aditi Shah
,
Mahima Sanghvi
,
Kavin
,
Arjun
,
Ankesh Singh
,
Ashish Oli
and
Shrilatha Shripathi
. Featured on March 20th, 2023.
PATR
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 21 users. It first launched on July 13th, 2022.
Upvotes
144
Comments
75
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#6
Report