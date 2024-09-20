Launches
Pathway
Get user insights 10x faster
A tool for modern research and product design teams to quickly test UX solutions: create smart UX tests in minutes, reach the right audience globally — every time, get comprehensive reports with videos, interaction paths, heatmaps, and more.
Pathway
Pathway
Get user insights 10x faster
Pathway by
Pathway
was hunted by
Paul Mit
in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
UX Design
. Made by
Serge Tim
,
George Strunin
and
❉ Ksenia
. Featured on September 24th, 2024.
Pathway
is not rated yet. This is Pathway's first launch.
