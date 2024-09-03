Launches
PathPilot (YC S24)
PathPilot (YC S24)
AI-First Customer Experience Platform
PathPilot is an AI tool that transforms user session replays into “highlight reels,” helping you spot critical moments from thousands of hours of recordings. Save time, uncover insights, and take data-driven action to boost customer retention.
Launched in
User Experience
Analytics
SaaS
by
PathPilot
About this launch
PathPilot
AI-First Customer Experience Platform
PathPilot (YC S24) by
PathPilot
was hunted by
Kat Manalac
in
User Experience
,
Analytics
,
SaaS
. Made by
Vladimir Korshin
and
Victor Laguna
. Featured on September 4th, 2024.
PathPilot
is not rated yet. This is PathPilot's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
