PathPilot (YC S24)

    AI-First Customer Experience Platform

    PathPilot is an AI tool that transforms user session replays into “highlight reels,” helping you spot critical moments from thousands of hours of recordings. Save time, uncover insights, and take data-driven action to boost customer retention.
    User Experience
    Analytics
    SaaS
     by
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    About this launch
    was hunted by
    Kat Manalac
    in User Experience, Analytics, SaaS. Made by
    Vladimir Korshin
    and
    Victor Laguna
    . Featured on September 4th, 2024.
    is not rated yet. This is PathPilot's first launch.
