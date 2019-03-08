Pathfinder is an AI marketing employee for eCommerce stores that works for free and can be “hired” to do marketing jobs. It's the marketing equivalent of a self driving car - a virtual employee building emails and campaigns in minutes, not months.
Hello there Product Hunt, Pathfinder is an AI marketing employee, that does marketing for e-commerce stores. The idea is that Pathfinder connects to your store and helps make your marketing team better, whether that team has 1 member of staff or 100. Think of it as giving your team superpowers, and letting them get 10X more done than they could manage on their own. You can give Pathfinder various marketing jobs that you don’t have time for, or put it in charge of certain parts of your marketing funnel, and it’ll perform those jobs kind of like a real human, but in a fraction of the time. While we’re still the new kids on the block, Pathfinder is already helping marketers design and send over 30,000,000 individualised messages per year, driving millions of dollars in revenue for business large and small. It’s the end result of more than 5 years R&D, 18 months of intense BETA testing (during which over 65MM messages were sent) and tens of thousands of man-hours! Our BETA customers include both multinational consumer brands and hustling solopreneurs, with each turning to Pathfinder to make marketing simpler, quicker and more effective. The best way to experience Pathfinder is to see it in action first hand. Pathfinder works for free until it’s proven it’s value to you, so create a free account today and see how it can help your team get more done.
