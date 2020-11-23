Log In
Paste 3

The smart way to copy and paste on Mac, iPhone, and iPad

Paste is the world's favorite clipboard manager for Mac, iPhone, and iPad. It stores everything you copy and keeps your clipboard organized across all your devices.
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
This is a must-have Mac app for me. I use it dozens if not hundreds of times a day. So useful!
Dmitry Obukhov
Maker
Maker of Paste
Hey Product Hunt! I'm so thrilled to see Paste featured today 😻 Paste 3 is a major update that I have been working on for quite a while to support the power and beauty of the new macOS Big Sur. With a refreshed look and feel, a brand new search engine, and a shiny new icon by @matthewskiles it fits perfectly into the new environment and takes the old-good clipboard to the new level!
Alexander Ivlev
🎈
It manager
It’s really must-have app. I’ll be glad for windows-based version too.
Michael RoytmanSoftware Engineer
Love your product, but the new subscription model made me go away
