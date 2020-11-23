discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
This is a must-have Mac app for me. I use it dozens if not hundreds of times a day. So useful!
Share
Hey Product Hunt! I'm so thrilled to see Paste featured today 😻 Paste 3 is a major update that I have been working on for quite a while to support the power and beauty of the new macOS Big Sur. With a refreshed look and feel, a brand new search engine, and a shiny new icon by @matthewskiles it fits perfectly into the new environment and takes the old-good clipboard to the new level!
It’s really must-have app. I’ll be glad for windows-based version too.
Love your product, but the new subscription model made me go away