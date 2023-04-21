Products
Parsio 2.0
Parsio 2.0
Automate data extraction with AI-powered document parser
Parsio extracts structured data from emails, PDFs, and files (Excel, HTML, CSV, XML) using AI-powered parsers. The parsed data can be exported to Sheets, webhooks, and 6000+ apps, saving you hours of work each week and increasing accuracy ✅.
Launched in
Email
API
Artificial Intelligence
by
Parsio
About this launch
Parsio
Automate data extraction with AI-powered document parser
Parsio 2.0 by
Parsio
was hunted by
Andrew
in
Email
,
API
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Andrew
. Featured on May 3rd, 2023.
Parsio
is rated
3/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on December 14th, 2021.
Upvotes
16
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
