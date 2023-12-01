Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Parma
Parma
Ranked #8 for today

Parma

CRM replacement for relationship-driven teams

Free Options
Embed
Parma is a digital notebook to track your business relationships. - Establish trust by remembering small details. - Keep the promises you give to people. - Grow by strengthening business relationships.
Launched in
Productivity
Notes
CRM
 by
Parma

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Tell us what you would like Parma to look like in the future? "

Parma
The makers of Parma
About this launch
Parma
ParmaCRM replacement for relationship-driven teams
0
reviews
107
followers
Parma by
Parma
was hunted by
Mark Kofman
in Productivity, Notes, CRM. Made by
Mark Kofman
,
Eli Straykov
,
Anatolie Micaliuc
and
Anatoly Burov
. Featured on December 1st, 2023.
Parma
is not rated yet. This is Parma's first launch.
Upvotes
104
Vote chart
Comments
26
Vote chart
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#76