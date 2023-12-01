Products
Ranked #8 for today
Parma
CRM replacement for relationship-driven teams
Parma is a digital notebook to track your business relationships. - Establish trust by remembering small details. - Keep the promises you give to people. - Grow by strengthening business relationships.
Productivity
Notes
CRM
Parma
About this launch
Parma
CRM replacement for relationship-driven teams
Parma by
Parma
was hunted by
Mark Kofman
in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
CRM
. Made by
Mark Kofman
,
Eli Straykov
,
Anatolie Micaliuc
and
Anatoly Burov
. Featured on December 1st, 2023.
Parma
is not rated yet. This is Parma's first launch.
