    World's first AI SRE

    Parity is the world's first AI SRE. It's the first line of defense for on-call engineers working with Kubernetes. Before you've opened your laptop, Parity has conducted an investigation to triage, determine root cause, and suggest a remediation.
    Software Engineering
    Developer Tools
    Artificial Intelligence
    Parity (YC S24)World's First AI SRE
