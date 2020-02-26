Discussion
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 We created Paragon with the vision of making it easier for everyone to build software - starting with API logic. Today every company is a software company, but less than 1% of people are developers. Our goal is to abstract away as much of the complexity and repetitive work of building APIs, so you can just focus on your core business logic. Paragon provides building blocks like triggers, database queries, and API integrations that you can drag and drop to visually create API workflows. You can deploy workflows in one click and visualize the flow of data through every workflow execution for easy debugging. Here's a highlight of some use cases customers have built on Paragon: 💬Find inactive users in database, send them reactivation messages 💸Generate and send Stripe invoices based on customer activity 📑Parse users' document uploads via OCR, save results to database 📆Sync users' Google Calendar events to display in your app Paragon is currently in closed beta, but we're sending out new invites every week! You can sign up on our website, then mention me in the comments below and I'll fast-track you through the waitlist :) Thank you so much and looking forward to your feedback / questions / discussion!
Paragon is a powerful yet elegant in-browser IDE for designing backend API workflows. I've been using it to enable rapid prototyping of new features for both business and personal use. It's already replaced most other automation tools for my go-to toolchain! Some features I love: - The editor doesn't require that I download/install anything to get up and running - For parallel data processing, Paragon can fan-out dynamically and handles the coordination for you - Native integrations with popular APIs (Twilio, SendGrid) - I can dive down into JavaScript whenever I need to implement custom logic Congrats on the launch @foolywk @ishthedestroyer! 🚀
