This is the latest launch from Paradime
See Paradime’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Paradime Synq
Paradime Synq
Collab plugin bringing analytics and business ops closer
Visit
Upvote 16
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Paradime Synq is a collaboration plugin bringing analytics and business operations team closer. With Synq dashboard annotation, conversation synq between dashboards and Slack and finally JIRA tasks can all be managed in the context of data.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Productivity
Data & Analytics
by
Paradime
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Paradime
The operating system for analytics
12
reviews
666
followers
Follow for updates
Paradime Synq by
Paradime
was hunted by
Kaustav Mitra
in
Browser Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Kaustav Mitra
,
Bhuvan Singla
,
Fabio Di Leta
,
Joseph Flores
and
Karen Roberts
. Featured on June 22nd, 2023.
Paradime
is rated
5/5 ★
by 12 users. It first launched on December 6th, 2022.
Upvotes
16
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
