This is the latest launch from Paradime
See Paradime’s previous launch
  Home
  Product
  Paradime Synq

Paradime Synq

Collab plugin bringing analytics and business ops closer

Free
Embed
Paradime Synq is a collaboration plugin bringing analytics and business operations team closer. With Synq dashboard annotation, conversation synq between dashboards and Slack and finally JIRA tasks can all be managed in the context of data.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Productivity
Data & Analytics
 by
Paradime
About this launch
Paradime
ParadimeThe operating system for analytics
12reviews
666
followers
Paradime Synq by
Paradime
was hunted by
Kaustav Mitra
in Browser Extensions, Productivity, Data & Analytics. Made by
Kaustav Mitra
,
Bhuvan Singla
,
Fabio Di Leta
,
Joseph Flores
and
Karen Roberts
. Featured on June 22nd, 2023.
Paradime
is rated 5/5 by 12 users. It first launched on December 6th, 2022.
