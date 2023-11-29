Products
Papermark AI
Ranked #3 for today

Papermark AI

Open-source AI document assistant

Papermark AI is your open-source AI document assistant. Ask your document a question, get a quick summary of a sales deck, turn a pitchdeck into an investment memo. Engage with your documents in a completely new way – as an author or recipient.
Papermark

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"What do you think about Papermark AI? What else would you like to see?"

Papermark AI
The makers of Papermark AI
About this launch
Papermark
PapermarkOpen Source Docsend Alternative with Custom Domain
10reviews
1.1K
followers
Papermark
is rated 4.8/5 by 10 users. It first launched on September 4th, 2023.
