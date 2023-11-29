Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Papermark
See Papermark’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Papermark AI
Ranked #3 for today
Papermark AI
Open-source AI document assistant
Visit
Upvote 86
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Papermark AI is your open-source AI document assistant. Ask your document a question, get a quick summary of a sales deck, turn a pitchdeck into an investment memo. Engage with your documents in a completely new way – as an author or recipient.
Launched in
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
Fundraising
by
Papermark
Launch discussions
Reviews
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"What do you think about Papermark AI? What else would you like to see?"
The makers of Papermark AI
About this launch
Papermark
Open Source Docsend Alternative with Custom Domain
10
reviews
1.1K
followers
Follow for updates
Papermark AI by
Papermark
was hunted by
Iuliia Shnai
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Fundraising
. Made by
Iuliia Shnai
,
Marc Seitz
and
Marc Seitz
. Featured on December 4th, 2023.
Papermark
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 10 users. It first launched on September 4th, 2023.
Upvotes
86
Comments
35
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#3
Report