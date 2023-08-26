Products
Papermark
Papermark
Open Source DocSend Alternative for Secure Document Sharing
Papermark is the Open Source DocSend Alternative. Share your Pitch Deck, Sales Deck and any documents securely. Self-host it, or have it hosted by us. Features include custom domain and real-time analytics.
Launched in
Sales
Open Source
Venture Capital
by
Papermark
About this launch
Papermark
Open Source Docsend Alternative with Custom Domain
Papermark by
Papermark
was hunted by
Marc Seitz
in
Sales
,
Open Source
,
Venture Capital
. Made by
Marc Seitz
and
Iuliia Shnai
. Featured on September 4th, 2023.
Papermark
is not rated yet. This is Papermark's first launch.
Upvotes
57
Comments
41
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
