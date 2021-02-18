Papercups 2.0

discussion
Cofounder of Papercups here. We first launched Papercups 6 months ago after working a 3 intense weeks of coding. The feature set was very limited but we were still overwhelmed by the interest and response. My cofounder and I have been hard work since then and after 400 commits, 50,000 lines of code and +1000s of users later we feel like we are ready for our 2.0 product hunt launch. Below are some of the newer features: * Message and manage conversations all in Slack * View previous conversations with same customer * Customer tags for tagging feature requests * Light weight CRM * Reporting and analytics dashboard for basic metrics * Private notes * Flutter package support We have made great progress but there are a still a ton of features that we want to build out. So we would appreciate any feedback or suggestions. You can check out our demo here https://app.papercups.io/demo or check out our github repo https://github.com/papercups-io/...
