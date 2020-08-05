Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Kam Leung
Maker
Hi Everyone! Kam and Alex here. We made Papercups for companies that can’t or don’t want to use third party services because of privacy or security reasons. In the world of GDRP, cookie laws, CCPA and other 4 letter acronyms there is a greater need for controlling and owning your customer user’s data. We saw this first hand when working at large companies that couldn’t use Saas products like Intercom and wanted to build something for past selves. We offer a hosted version free for two seats and is free to self host! We even give you a one-click heroku deploy from our github repo! Feel free to clone the repo and play around with it: https://github.com/papercups-io/...
Upvote (1)Share