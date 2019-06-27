Paper Illustrations 1.0

Reviews
Dalsukh Tapaniya
Hello everyone, We're excited to launch our incredible set of ready to use handcrafted Paper illustration absolutely for Free. you can use it anywhere you want. This illustration set is free for both personal and commercial use under Creative Commons 4 Attribution. Hope you guys love it. Coming soon: - Easily customizable paper illustration library with more components compatible with Sketch and Adobe Illustrator. you will be able to create your own unique illustration. Feel free to give your suggestions and feedback.
Great job!!😊 Will check it out!! Any way to download it for usage and can we edit these in any way?
@ayush_chandra You can download illustration set from https://iconscout.com/paper-illu...
