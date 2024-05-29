Launches
Pantry
Pantry
A better copy & paste
Pantry is a tool for saving and organizing content you find online. Effortlessly collect links, images, text in one convenient place. Pantry makes it easy to store and access your content whenever you need it.
Launched in
Productivity
by
Pantry
About this launch
Pantry
A better Copy & Paste
Pantry by
Pantry
in
Ohad Aviv
in
Productivity
. Made by
Ohad Aviv
. Featured on May 29th, 2024.
Pantry
is not rated yet. This is Pantry's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#64
