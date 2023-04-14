Products
Pangea

Work with startups on your own terms

Free
Embed
Find contracts that lead to full-time jobs. Pangea opens doors at startups seeking marketing, engineering, ops, design, and growth talent. Set your rate and connect with founders using a shareable profile. Find work on your terms, commission-free.
Launched in Hiring, Freelance, Tech by
Pangea
About this launch
Pangea
PangeaWhere talent and startups work on their own terms 🤝
31reviews
121
followers
Pangea by
Pangea
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Hiring, Freelance, Tech. Made by
Adam Alpert
,
John Tambunting
,
Tae Sam Lee Zamora
,
Andrew Thompson
,
Charlie Robinson
and
Matt Ellis
. Featured on April 18th, 2023.
Pangea
is rated 5/5 by 31 users. It first launched on July 29th, 2021.
