Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Pangea
See Pangea’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Pangea
Pangea
Work with startups on your own terms
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Find contracts that lead to full-time jobs. Pangea opens doors at startups seeking marketing, engineering, ops, design, and growth talent. Set your rate and connect with founders using a shareable profile. Find work on your terms, commission-free.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Freelance
,
Tech
by
Pangea
Advertise on Product Hunt
Ad
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Pangea
Where talent and startups work on their own terms 🤝
31
reviews
121
followers
Follow for updates
Pangea by
Pangea
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Hiring
,
Freelance
,
Tech
. Made by
Adam Alpert
,
John Tambunting
,
Tae Sam Lee Zamora
,
Andrew Thompson
,
Charlie Robinson
and
Matt Ellis
. Featured on April 18th, 2023.
Pangea
is rated
5/5 ★
by 31 users. It first launched on July 29th, 2021.
Upvotes
11
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report