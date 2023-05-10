Products
PaLM 2
Google's next generation large language model
PaLM 2 is Google's next generation LLM and excels at advanced reasoning tasks, including code and math, classification and question answering, translation and multilingual proficiency, and natural language generation.
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
Development
Google AI
Google AI
Advancing AI for everyone
PaLM 2
Google AI
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Development
Featured on May 11th, 2023.
Google AI
It first launched on September 5th, 2018.
