Home
→
Product
→
Paintbrush
Ranked #2 for today
Paintbrush
$50k funding at the idea stage — yes, really
That chicken-and-egg problem of not being able to get funding until you have a business, but not being able to build a business until you have funding? Solved. Get your funding at the idea stage, so you have the time and money to build.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Tech
,
Fundraising
by
Paintbrush
About this launch
Paintbrush
$50k funding at the idea stage—yes, really.
Paintbrush by
Paintbrush
was hunted by
Joe Martin
in
Fintech
,
Tech
,
Fundraising
. Made by
Stephen Walter
and
Kaela Worthen
. Featured on January 19th, 2023.
Paintbrush
is not rated yet. This is Paintbrush's first launch.
Upvotes
152
Comments
21
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#39
