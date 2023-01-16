Products
Paintbrush
Paintbrush

$50k funding at the idea stage — yes, really

That chicken-and-egg problem of not being able to get funding until you have a business, but not being able to build a business until you have funding? Solved. Get your funding at the idea stage, so you have the time and money to build.
Launched in Fintech, Tech, Fundraising by
About this launch
Paintbrush by
was hunted by
Joe Martin
in Fintech, Tech, Fundraising. Made by
Stephen Walter
and
Kaela Worthen
. Featured on January 19th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Paintbrush's first launch.
Upvotes
152
Comments
21
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#39