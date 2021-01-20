discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Brad Dwyer
Maker
I like building stuff
Hey, Product Hunt! Excited to share our crazy AI game with you. https://paint.wtf is a game that challenges you to create the best drawing possible, scored by AI. When OpenAI came out with a new machine learning model called CLIP on January 5th, we knew we wanted to experiment with it. CLIP is sort of like the world’s best AI caption writer. We thought it’d be fun to put it to the test by having it score user submitted drawings against crazy Cards Against Humanity style prompts. So, a user draws, and then CLIP assigns it a score based on how similar the model interprets that illustration to the prompt. Since building paint.wtf this weekend, over 90,000 drawings have been submitted so far! We’ve seen people try to game the model by writing the prompt in text or submitting irrelevant content (but slight tweaks have been able to work around them). We’ve been really impressed with CLIP’s resilience. We’re excited to hear your feedback -- and see your world class drawings! Good luck! And be sure to let us know if you find any more interesting failure modes.
Share
@braddwyer I love this website! There are many things I like about it, but I have also got some things that you could possible improve on. There are many diverse prompts that bring out the creative side in people (including me) which is very good! The AI is pretty accurate, although sometimes it might rank random things higher than drawings of the prompt. Sometimes the AI ranks blank or one-colour backgrounds very high, which can be a bit annoying. Also, the names can repeat on the leaderboards, making it hard to tell which one is yours when you've been scrolling for a while. Other than that, this is a very nice website to go on if you have free time.
@braddwyer @thomas_pym thanks for the kind words! We tweaked the model a couple of times yesterday to hopefully improve some of that. We are working on a “link Twitter” option so you can get your name on the leaderboard instead of all anonymous placeholder names. One thing that I think is tripping people up is that once we discovered the mode can read hand drawn text we penalized that but right now it’s pretty opaque; you don’t know you were penalized. I’m planning to add that to the interface today.
So much fun!! Only complaint is how much it's exposed my terrible drawing skills.
This is awesome. Although I personally think my exploding pig deserved a higher ranking.
@mattcrail Let's see it!
AI-driven judging is a fascinating thread to pull. 🤔
Congrats on the launch! 💯