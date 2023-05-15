Products
Pagy 1.0
Pagy 1.0
The easiest way to build a one-page website
Pagy is a Notion-like website builder that lets you build beautiful and performant websites in minutes. Use it to make landing pages, personal profiles, company websites, portfolios, coming soon pages, or anything you can think of.
Launched in
Design Tools
Website Builder
No-Code
Pagy
About this launch
Pagy
The easiest way to build a website
Pagy 1.0
Pagy
Hernán Sartorio
Design Tools
Website Builder
No-Code
Hernán Sartorio
. Featured on May 23rd, 2023.
Pagy
is not rated yet. This is Pagy's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
