discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Bruce
Maker
Hi ProductHunters, I'm back with a new product after some time. I built Pageturner to help me develop a reading habit, as I noticed how great Makerlog is for consistently working on my programming projects. While I built it for that purpose, I noticed it is a truly unique way to discover new books, by reading what other readers find most interesting about them. I'm happy to answer your questions about Pageturner, and I would love to hear your thoughts about it. Happy Reading!
Share
Congrats on the launch! Love the reading habit! ;)
@fajarsiddiq Thanks you Fajar :)