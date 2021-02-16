  1. Home
Pageturner

Let's build a reading habit, together

Productivity
Books
Pageturner is a free community for readers and people building their reading habit. Reading in public and sharing your notes lets you discover interesting ideas and keeps you accountable.
Bruce
Hi ProductHunters, I'm back with a new product after some time. I built Pageturner to help me develop a reading habit, as I noticed how great Makerlog is for consistently working on my programming projects. While I built it for that purpose, I noticed it is a truly unique way to discover new books, by reading what other readers find most interesting about them. I'm happy to answer your questions about Pageturner, and I would love to hear your thoughts about it. Happy Reading!
Fajar Siddiq
👨🏻‍💻🇸🇬🏝️ Serial Entrepreneur, Singapore
Congrats on the launch! Love the reading habit! ;)
Bruce
@fajarsiddiq Thanks you Fajar :)
