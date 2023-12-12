Products
Pact English

Pact English

Practice English painlessly with any YouTube video

PACT turns videos with English subtitles on Youtube into interactive language practice sessions. It also incorporates smartly spaced repetition techniques to effectively review and reinforce any content you struggle with.
Launched in
Education
Languages
YouTube
Pact English

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Really appreciate any feedback or feature requests."

The makers of Pact English
About this launch
Practice English Painlessly With Any Youtube Video
Pact English by
Pact English
was hunted by
Yuxiang Zhu
in Education, Languages, YouTube. Made by
Yuxiang Zhu
. Featured on December 14th, 2023.
Pact English
is not rated yet. This is Pact English's first launch.
