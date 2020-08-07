P2
Discussion
Jon Burke
Automattic is an office-less, globally distributed company, and P2 is our lifeblood. We built it to give everyone a place to see all of their projects and files, collaborate transparently, and to do it all without constant distractions.
It's great to see P2 finally be publicly available. When friends asked me for advice on what makes distributed work at Automattic work so well, P2 was always a big part of it — but there was no way for them to try it themselves. I'm excited for the team to ship, and I can't wait to see how P2 will evolve in the future!
What I love about P2s is that it gives time and space to think about important topics. Unlike group chat, there is time to mull things over, discuss complex topics, and later share a link to a relevant discussion. I cannot imagine asynchronous work without a tool like this.
"I love work emails" - said no one ever. P2 all the way!
