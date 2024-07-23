Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
OyenCov
OyenCov
Usage-weighted test coverage service for Rails apps
Visit
Upvote 7
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Next-generation test coverage service for Ruby on Rails applications, offering actionable insights by profiling code execution across both CI test env and production runtime.
Launched in
Web App
Developer Tools
by
OyenCov
HotBot™
Ad
Chat, answers, search, & more. Fully Loaded AI made simple.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
OyenCov
Usage-weighted test coverage service for Rails apps
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
OyenCov by
OyenCov
was hunted by
Anonoz Chong
in
Web App
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Anonoz Chong
. Featured on July 25th, 2024.
OyenCov
is not rated yet. This is OyenCov's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report