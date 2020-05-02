Discussion
Colin Winhall
Maker
I had the idea for Oxus 2 years ago when I was beginning my journey as a "maker". There were always great tools to use to get the job done but the expenses of these tools were out of reach as a solo maker. I often wish there was a way to share these accounts with others. Others in the same position as me. So I have finally created Oxus. A platform to let others know that you are interested in sharing the costs of a premium membership. The platform itself acts as a way to find and communicate with each other. My hope is that this will enable entrepreneurship to flourish where it otherwise would have stopped dead due to high costs and no runway. I'm willing to put my money where my mouth is. My profile lists tools I am willing to share a premium plan with others. https://bit.ly/3aEDXaA
