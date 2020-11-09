discussion
Piotr Bartoszek
Maker
Owwly's founder
Hello everyone, it's time to introduce to the world Owwly 3.0! After last successful rollout on PH, we coming back with better Owwly than ever before 😅 Our goal is to help startups / side projects find their first 10, 100, 1000 users (and even more). We know how hard it is. On our platform, you can share your progress, interesting insights from startupers live and make your product visible on the vast internet. In version 3.0 we introduce: 🏠 rebranded home screen 📦 possibility to add your own tool 🎯 products' page 🤑 new, flexible price plan Join us and create a vibrant community who loves build products and share gained knowledge 🦉
