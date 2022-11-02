Products
Ovy for Sales
Ranked #2 for today
Ovy for Sales
The B2B acceleration platform to convert website users
Ovy for Sales helps your sales team to identify companies on your website and engage them in personalized conversations, schedule sales meetings, generating more qualified leads and revenue.
Launched in
Messaging
,
Sales
,
SaaS
by
Ovy for Sales
About this launch
Ovy for Sales
The B2B acceleration platform to convert website users
Ovy for Sales by
Ovy for Sales
was hunted by
Antonio Giarrusso
in
Messaging
,
Sales
,
SaaS
. Made by
Antonio Giarrusso
,
Gionata Fiorentini
,
Marco Mantovani
,
Francesca Canaletto
,
Carolina Pocino
,
Niccolò Bianchini
,
Carmine Catone
,
Andrea Pucciarelli
,
Fabio Sarotto
,
Francesco Di Bartolomeo
,
Adelina Georgieva
and
Filippo Scarcella
. Featured on November 8th, 2022.
Ovy for Sales
is not rated yet. This is Ovy for Sales's first launch.
