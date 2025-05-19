Launches
Overlap AI
The first multimodal video marketing agent
Overlap AI is an agent that edits videos, styles captions, and automatically posts for you. Build an agentic workflow, drop in a link or file, get perfect clips, and instantly upload to TikTok, Reels, Shorts, and X. Try it out for free today!
Free
Artificial Intelligence
Social media marketing
Video
About this launch
Overlap AI
The first multimodal video marketing agent
85
9
Overlap AI by
Overlap AI
was hunted by
Jonathan Baer
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Social media marketing
,
Video
. Made by
Jonathan Baer
,
Casey Traina
and
Miles Low
. Featured on May 20th, 2025.
Overlap AI
is not rated yet. This is Overlap AI's first launch.