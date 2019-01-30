Outsite Membership 2.0

A global network of coliving/coworking spaces, a connected community, and curated services designed to make location flexible living easier.
- Pros:
Solid experts and discounts.Cons:
Perks are growing.
Overall, a solid online and offline community for a digital nomad.Tristan Pollock has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
Great places to work
Discounts and servicesCons:
Still a young service with lots of opportunities to grow
Outsite and its membership is a great way to travel and work with a huge community.Jon Oleaga has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Tristan PollockHunterHiring@writerpollock · Venture Partner at 500 Startups
I'm excited to see Outsite's full membership being launched. Imagine a black card for the location flexible professional. What's included? Exclusive member rates on coliving spaces around the world, curated travel services for the location independent lifestyle, and immediate access to a global community of remote workers. Pretty awesome. Plus, they are giving a special offer for the cat-loving PH community: $50 off on the membership price. Enter promo code 'PH2019'. Valid until February 3rd.
Emmanuel GuissetMakerHiring@manuthan · founder at Outsite
Along with growing our network to 18 coliving spaces in total, and 500 Members across the world, we’ve decided to further increase the value beyond our properties! Members now have access to super cool perks they can access anywhere - fitness, travel insurance, accounting services, everything you need as a digital nomad. They also have free consults with a network of experts in some of the most popular industries, including crypto and social media, and we’ve added a reward system - so now when Members stay with Outsite, they’ll earn credits for their next booking.
Brandon James@brandon_james1
For anyone intersted in the Outsite housing ecosystem, the membership offers enough savings to justify the purchase, and the added benefit of discounts from the best venders hand selected for digital nomads, and the full reach of the community we’ve built over the past 3 years! Happy hunting!!!
Christian Meisser@christian_meisser1
We did a team retreat at Outiste in Lisbon and are hooked since - the membership is a great perk for employees. People come back with fresh ideas and great contacts. The growing community is super helpful.
Rebecca MalesMaker@rgeorgia_ · Head of Community @outsiteco
We've built an awesome community behind Outsite, and we're really happy to present the latest version of our Membership. We've got some amazing perks from partners like FreshBooks, SafetyWing + Croissant, you can get a great deal on coliving spaces around the world, and you'll meet some amazing people along the way 🎉
