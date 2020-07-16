Ouch! Illustrations 2.0
Ouch! launched two years ago with a little over 300 illustrations. Today we are happy to release version 2; a brand new platform to let anyone access the thousands(!) of professional illustrations we now have available for free. Icons8 illustrations are specifically crafted to help is here to make you look good and help users relate to your projects. Whether you are a professional designer or are just looking to spruce up your project, the fully re-designed site will give you fast access to our entire vector library. This release features 21 new illustration styles including trendy surrealism, sketchy look, and simple line graphics just to name a few. From colorfully bold to minimal monochrome there is sure to be something here to fit your design system. What makes our illustrations so special? ⇶ Consistent across your UX Our styles are specifically made to cover your entire user experience flow, keeping your product looking professional. Build user trust and increase accessibility while also adding some flair to common tasks such as add-to-cart, checkout, 404 pages, or logins. 🔀 Combine vectors to make anything We don’t just offer pre-made scenes, we have broken each layered vector graphic down into tagged and searchable objects; let your imagination run free! 💁♀️ Beautifully detailed, brand ready Ouch! illustrations are crafted by talented designers and each one is ready for prime-time use in publications, emails, or your eCommerce store. Web designers across the world use Ouch! illustrations as the secret weapons in their design systems. 🆓 Free to use Illustrations are free to use when you credit us with a link. Upgrade to Pro and get editable illustrations (SVG) and large PNG formats without having to add a link back. Just think of us as your behind-the-scenes design team. 🤫
