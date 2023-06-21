Products
This is the latest launch from Otter
See Otter’s 6 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
OtterPilot™
OtterPilot™
Chat, ask questions, & get instant answers in meetings
Otter AI Chat is collaborative AI intelligence that acts as a meeting participant instantly answering questions, collaborating with meeting participants, and generating content based on meeting data.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Meetings
by
Otter
About this launch
Otter
Record and review in real time.
24
reviews
58
followers
Follow for updates
OtterPilot™ by
Otter
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Meetings
. Made by
Sam Liang
and
Simon Lau
. Featured on June 21st, 2023.
Otter
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 24 users. It first launched on March 5th, 2018.
Upvotes
3
Comments
0
Day rank
#55
Week rank
#164
