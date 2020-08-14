Discussion
Saksham Vasudeva
sounds cool and helpful :)
Maker
Let me introduce you to a new web-based tool for messaging with friends around the world — Oshabery. Oshabery is an online chat service that does not require translation. Just send a message in your native language and it will be automatically translated and sent to the recipient. It has been hard to message friends around the world in the past. I was tired of translating every message. Messages from you as well as from others need to be translated. I am excited to share Oshabery with you and hope you'll try out my beta. Let me know what you think, and I am looking forward to your feedback.
