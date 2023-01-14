Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Ordinary People Prompts
Ranked #14 for today
Ordinary People Prompts
Never be at a loss for words in front of ChatGPT again
Visit
Upvote 7
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
When ChatGPT is the 🔨, we have the nails. The easiest place to source and share your prompts - and to leave beginner mode stagnation. No more paradox of choice - get inspired, create, and vote your favourites!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Community
by
Ordinary People Prompts
Scalelogo
Ad
Handcrafted, unique logos in under 48 hours
About this launch
Ordinary People Prompts
Never be at a loss for words in front of ChatGPT again.
0
reviews
35
followers
Follow for updates
Ordinary People Prompts by
Ordinary People Prompts
was hunted by
Felix
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Community
. Made by
Felix
. Featured on January 15th, 2023.
Ordinary People Prompts
is not rated yet. This is Ordinary People Prompts's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
3
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#260
Report