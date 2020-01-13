Order Bump
Display an irresistible offer in your Shopify Plus checkout
Xavier Armand
Maker
New to this...so I'll start with why we built Order Bump. We’re the Vaan Group a digital commerce agency and we’ve spent thousands of hours figuring out different ways to increase average order value. Over the years, we’ve been contracted by huge e-commerce brands to do careful, thoughtful UX design geared towards nudging customers to a higher AOV). And during that same period of time, we’ve tried to crack the code with code. We’ve custom built, installed, uninstalled, trialed, and re-installed dozens of Shopify apps on behalf of our high-growth DTC clients to help achieve higher AOV. Pre-cart, in-cart, post-cart, exit intent etc. To get here, we studied the UX of the most persuasive website on the internet: Expedia.com and we became fascinated by the amount of impulse buying that happens IRL in store checkout lines. These two concepts came together and we realized that online checkout is the place with the highest intent to purchase and so we thought, let's help Shopify merchants leverage this. Then we built Order Bump!
